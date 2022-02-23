Blinken-Lavrov meet up in the air, France cancels invite for Russia’s FM

The extremely anticipated meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart scheduled for Thursday is up within the air, in accordance with a State Department official.

“President Putin’s actions yesterday constitute a major escalation and are another indication that Russia is seeking war, not diplomacy,” the official advised Al Arabiya English when requested if the assembly was nonetheless on.

US President Joe Biden had additionally requested French President Emmanuel Macron to pitch a possible summit together with his Vladimir Putin, which all sides expressed openness to. But the US stated the assembly can be contingent upon Russia not attacking or invading Ukraine.

“We will continue to consult with our Allies and partners in the coming hours on the way forward. As we have said, we are committed to finding a diplomatic resolution that avoids a brutal and costly conflict, but diplomacy cannot succeed unless Russia changes course,” the State Department official stated.

France’s high diplomat stated he canceled his invite for Sergei Lavrov to go to Paris and meet him on Friday.

Separately, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned Russia’s “latest invasion” of Ukraine however stated Washington was working with allies to forestall the battle from rising.

Speaking on the Pentagon with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Austin stated the US would proceed to work carefully with Kyiv and allies “in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict.”

He praised Ukraine’s “measured response” in calling for a peaceable resolution “in the face of Russia’s aggression, provocations and false accusations.”

Putin “can still avoid a full-blown, tragic war of choice,” Austin added.

Kuleba, in Washington for conferences with high officers because the disaster continued to deteriorate, stated he was on a diplomatic mission.

“But these days, diplomacy means also defense,” he stated, as Kyiv seeks army help from the United States.

