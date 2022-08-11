Blinken raised ‘serious concerns’ about human rights with Kagame in Rwanda





Speaking at a press convention together with his Rwandan counterpart on Thursday, Blinken mentioned he raised “serious concerns” about human rights throughout his earlier assembly with Kagame, together with the case of Rwandan citizen and US everlasting resident Paul Rusesabagina.

“We believe people in every country should be able to express their views without fear of intimidation, imprisonment, violence or any other forms of repression,” Blinken mentioned at a press convention with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta.

“[We] underscored our concerns about the lack of fair trial guarantees provided to him,” Blinken added, referring to Rusesabagina’s case.

“We continue to urge the government to address concerns about the legal protections afforded to him in this case and establish safeguards to prevent similar outcomes in the future,” Blinken added later, responding to a journalist’s query.

Rusesabagina, who impressed the movie ‘Hotel Rwanda,’ was convicted of terrorism-related charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison by a courtroom in Kigali in September 2021. The US State Department beforehand mentioned he was wrongfully detained, in line with a press release launched in July. Anaïse Kanimba, one in every of Rusesabagina’s daughters, informed CNN following Blinken’s conferences with Rwandan authorities officers, “We trust that if the US relationship with Rwanda is strong enough to be deserving of financial and trusted cooperation, then it is strong enough to push for the release of our father on humanitarian grounds.” In a dialog previous to Blinken’s go to to Kigali, Kanimba informed CNN that the household has robust issues about Rusesabagina’s well being. She mentioned he was believed to have had a stroke three or 4 months in the past, and with out correct therapy, he might have one other one. “He’s a 68 year old man who’s been in prison for two years now under tough conditions. He’s also a cancer survivor,” she mentioned. “So anything can happen to him and they don’t have a proper medical care for him, they’re not willing to give it to him over there, and so that’s why we want the Secretary of State to fully advocate for our dad so he can come back home and get proper medical attention,” Kanimba mentioned. Rwandan Foreign Minister Biruta mentioned Rusesabagina’s judicial course of had adopted Rwandan and worldwide legal guidelines. “We will request our partners to respect Rwanda’s sovereignty and Rwanda’s laws and its institutions,” Biruta mentioned. Blinken additionally mentioned he had raised with Kagame the problem of “credible reports” regarding Rwanda’s alleged help for insurgent group M23 and allegations of Rwandan forces being despatched into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo. “My message to both [DRC] President Tshisekedi and President Kagame has been the same. Any support or cooperation with any armed group in eastern DRC endangers local communities and regional stability. And every country in the region must respect the territorial integrity of the others,” Blinken mentioned on the press convention. Rwanda has beforehand denied allegations by Congo’s authorities that it backs M23 and that it has despatched troopers over the border, in line with earlier CNN reporting. M23 has additionally denied it receives Rwandan help. Blinken added that Tshisekedi and Kagame have agreed to interact in direct talks with one another and that each leaders are able to restart talks with armed teams. Later on Thursday, Blinken participated in a wreath laying ceremony on the Kigali Genocide Memorial to commemorate the victims of the 1994 genocide.





