Blinken: Russian attacks on civilians a ‘war crime’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Thursday that he believes Russia is guilty of committing war crimes by attacking civilians in Ukraine.

He additionally mentioned that Moscow was not making honest efforts in peace talks with Kyiv, and that President Joe Biden was making ready to situation a warning to China to not ship arms to Russia in help of its invasion of Ukraine.

“Yesterday, President Biden said that in his opinion, war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” Blinken informed reporters on the State Department.

“Personally, I agree,” he mentioned.

“Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past few weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise,” he mentioned.

The chief US diplomat cited the latest bombing of a theater in Mariupol in southern Ukraine the place many individuals had taken refuge and spelled out “children” in giant Russian letters on the pavement exterior for cover.

He additionally cited allegations that Russians opened hearth on 10 civilians in line to purchase bread in Chernihiv.

“With every day that passes the number of civilians, including children, killed and wounded, continues to climb,” he mentioned.

“Russia continues to attack civilian sites, including this week alone, a hospital, three schools (and) a boarding school for visually impaired kids in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.”

He mentioned US specialists had been now documenting and evaluating studies of assaults on civilians to find out if formal struggle crimes circumstances might be made.

“We need to go through this process of compiling the evidence, collecting the evidence, understanding the evidence. We’ll share that, and our allies and partners I’m sure will do the same, with all of the investigations that are ongoing, to support accountability using every tool that we have available,” he mentioned.

Despite optimism from some areas, Blinken forged doubts on ongoing peace discussions between officers from Kyiv and Moscow because the struggle continues to rage, saying Russia shouldn’t be negotiating significantly.

“On the one hand, we commend Ukraine for being at the table despite being under bombardment every minute of the day,” Blinken mentioned.

“At the same time, I have not seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring this war that it is perpetrating to a conclusion through diplomacy.”

“Diplomacy requires both sides engaging in good faith to de-escalate. I don’t see signs right now that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is prepared to stop.”

Blinken mentioned that, in a telephone dialogue deliberate on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden would press Beijing to assist finish the struggle and never help Moscow’s unprovoked invasion.

“We believe China in particular has a responsibility to use its influence with President Putin and to defend the international rules and principles that it professes to support,” Blinken mentioned.

“Instead, it appears that China is moving in the opposite direction.”

He mentioned Washington is worried China will ship arms to assist Russia’s invasion.

In the talks Friday, he mentioned, Biden “will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression. And we will not hesitate to impose costs.”

