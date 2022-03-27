Blinken says Israel mediation on Ukraine war important, closely coordinated with US





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday described Israel’s efforts to mediate an finish to the Ukraine-Russia battle as necessary and “closely coordinated” with Washington.

Blinken made his remarks throughout a Jerusalem assembly with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

