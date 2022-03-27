Asia
Blinken says Israel mediation on Ukraine war important, closely coordinated with US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday described Israel’s efforts to mediate an finish to the Ukraine-Russia battle as necessary and “closely coordinated” with Washington.
Blinken made his remarks throughout a Jerusalem assembly with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
