Blinken says US strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the “unjustified seizure” of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard final week, the State Department mentioned.

Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers within the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it might take punitive motion towards Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the US from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” Blinken mentioned within the assertion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken made the feedback in a phone name with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the division mentioned.

The US and Greek diplomats referred to as on Iran to right away launch the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews. Blinken mentioned the United States stands with its NATO ally “in the face of this unjustified seizure.”

Iran’s state maritime physique mentioned on Saturday the crew of the 2 Greek tankers not been detained, and have been in good well being and being cared for onboard their vessels.

Greek authorities final month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas off Greece on account of European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Pegas and its Russian crew have been later launched, however the seizure infected tensions as Iran and world powers search to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Read extra:

Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf waters

France denounces Iran’s seizure of two Greek tankers

Iran summons Greek diplomat over seizing of ship’s cargo