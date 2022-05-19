Blinken says US, Turkey will work through NATO membership of Sweden, Finland as allies

The United States and Turkey will work by way of the method of

Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership as allies and companions, US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned at a gathering with Turkish

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reviews citing TASS.

“Mevlut and I have been simply collectively on the NATO Ministerial. I’m

wanting ahead to pursuing that dialog. Today we had Finland

and Sweden submit their [NATO membership] functions, and this of

course is a course of, and we are going to work by way of that course of as

Allies and as companions,” Blinken was quoted as saying by the press

service of the US Department of State.

The US and Turkey have many points on the agenda, in response to

Secretary of State.

“There are many different challenges that we’re the coping with

collectively and perhaps some alternatives, together with the South

Caucasus,” he said. “We wish to discuss persevering with to strengthen

and construct on our financial relationship and partnership,” Blinken

added.