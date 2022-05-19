Blinken says US, Turkey will work through NATO membership of Sweden, Finland as allies
The United States and Turkey will work by way of the method of
Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership as allies and companions, US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned at a gathering with Turkish
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reviews citing TASS.
“Mevlut and I have been simply collectively on the NATO Ministerial. I’m
wanting ahead to pursuing that dialog. Today we had Finland
and Sweden submit their [NATO membership] functions, and this of
course is a course of, and we are going to work by way of that course of as
Allies and as companions,” Blinken was quoted as saying by the press
service of the US Department of State.
The US and Turkey have many points on the agenda, in response to
Secretary of State.
“There are many different challenges that we’re the coping with
collectively and perhaps some alternatives, together with the South
Caucasus,” he said. “We wish to discuss persevering with to strengthen
and construct on our financial relationship and partnership,” Blinken
added.