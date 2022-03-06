Blinken signals US support for Kyiv during meeting with Ukraine’s FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine’s border with Poland on Saturday to debate Western efforts to assist Ukraine and isolate Russia through the present struggle, now in its tenth day.

Amid tight safety, Blinken and Kuleba held talks in a tent on the border the place refugees, largely girls and youngsters, have been additionally crossing with their belongings in rolling baggage and backpacks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two males walked on each side of a painted line that appeared to mark the top of Polish territory.

“The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague,” Blinken mentioned.

Kuleba added: “I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us.”

The two mentioned the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the marketing campaign to isolate Russia internationally and harm its financial system with sanctions, Kuleba mentioned.

Ukraine will win its struggle with Russia finally, he mentioned, however its worldwide supporters want to offer extra assist to finish the battle sooner.

Ukraine particularly wants fighter jets and air protection techniques, he mentioned, including that Stinger anti-aircraft weapons offered by Western nations have been serving to. Ukrainian forces downed three Russian plane on Saturday, he mentioned.

“If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives,” he mentioned.

Kuleba mentioned he noticed no progress in talks with Russia on a ceasefire being held on Ukraine’s border with Belarus, however “we have to continue talking”. A 3rd spherical is scheduled for Monday.

Pressure on Russia ‘will grow’

Blinken earlier met Poland’s prime minister and international minister and visited a middle internet hosting refugees.

The variety of refugees may rise to 1.5 million by the top of the weekend from a present 1.3 million, the pinnacle of the United Nations refugee company mentioned on Saturday.

Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, the place he met international ministers from the NATO alliance, the G7 grouping and the European Union on Friday to debate the West’s efforts to discourage Russia by means of a program of harsh sanctions.

Blinken mentioned the sanctions have been producing “concrete results”, referring to the harm to Russia’s financial system in current days. “That pressure too will not only continue, it will grow until this war of choice is brought to an end,” he mentioned.

NATO members are offering navy help to Ukraine, a lot of it passing by means of Poland. But it has declined Ukrainian calls for to implement a no-fly zone over the nation, saying this might provoke a wider and much more harmful battle.

Russia describes its actions as “a special military operation” whose goal is to disarm Ukraine, counter what it views as NATO aggression and seize Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Read extra:

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on March 7, negotiator says

NATO rejects calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests amid Ukraine crisis