Blinken, Stoltenberg hold back on labeling Russia’s actions ‘genocide’

Blinken did say that he believes Russian forces have dedicated warfare crimes in Ukraine because the invasion in February.

“We can’t become numb to this,” he mentioned. “We can’t normalize this.”

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, additionally wouldn’t use the phrase “genocide” when describing Russia’s conduct throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

“It is a brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades,” he mentioned on “State of the Union.” “And it’s horrific and it’s absolutely unacceptable that civilians are targeted and killed.”

Stoltenberg did word the significance of the International Criminal Court opening an investigation into potential warfare crimes in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview taped for airing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” did name Russia’s actions genocide.

“The elimination of the whole nation and the people, we are the citizens of Ukraine,” he mentioned. “We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities. We are citizens of Ukraine and we don’t want to be subdued to the policy of Russian Federation. This is the reason we are being destroyed and exterminated. And this is happening in the Europe of the 21st century. So this is the torture of the whole nation.”

The statements come as new pictures and stories proceed to point out the destruction of Ukrainian society and obvious concentrating on of civilian houses and buildings.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Blinken addressed the destruction that Putin’s forces have prompted in Ukraine. “Even though he’s been set back, even though I believe this is already a strategic defeat for Vladimir Putin,” he mentioned, “the death and destruction that he is wreaking every single day in Ukraine, the images that are on our TVs and on social media every single day, are terrible.”

Both leaders additionally expressed mistrust of Russia’s claims of a partial withdrawal.

“What we see is not a real withdrawal, but a repositioning of its troops,” Stoltenberg mentioned.

“And they are taking some of them back to rearm them, to reinforce them, to resupply them. But we should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue, and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks in the South and in the East.”