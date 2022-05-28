Blinken tells Israeli FM probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing needs to be completed

US Secretary Antony Blinken spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Friday in regards to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh against the backdrop of escalating tensions in Jerusalem.

The prime US diplomat instructed Foreign Minister Yair Lapid that Israel wanted to conclude investigations into the killing of Abu Akleh which befell throughout a navy raid in Jenin.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot and killed two weeks in the past whereas reporting on an Israeli navy raid within the occupied West Bank. Palestine and her outlet have accused the Israeli navy of killing her. Video footage confirmed Abu Akleh, 51, carrying a flak jacket with “Press” clearly seen. Israel has rejected duty.

As her casket was being carried the following day, tons of of Palestinians have been seen hoisting the Palestinian flag and chanting. Shortly after, Israeli forces rushed on the mourners, attacking them with batons, together with the pallbearers and resulting in the coffin dropping.

Flag Day tensions

This weekend’s deliberate march by Jewish nationalists by means of Palestinian territories, marking the annual Jerusalem Day march, has additionally raised fears of renewed clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.

Good to talk with Israeli Foreign Minister @yairlapid at this time to debate the significance of Israelis and Palestinians working to take care of calm. We additionally mentioned widespread efforts to confront international challenges. The United States’ dedication to Israel is ironclad. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 27, 2022

The identical march, held final yr, sparked the heaviest combating in years between Hamas and Israel. The 11-day struggle in Gaza ended following mediation by Egypt, Jordan and the United States.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to maintain calm,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated in an announcement.

Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s dedication and help for a negotiated two-state resolution.

Blinken and Lapid additionally mentioned their “common efforts to confront global challenges,” together with Iran and its proxies.

The US and Iran have reached an impasse over reviving the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal, which the US withdrew from underneath former President Donald Trump.

A shadow struggle between Iran and Israel has ensued, with Tehran accusing the US of permitting Israel to sabotage a possible settlement that will see US sanctions lifted on Iran in return for Iran curbing its nuclear weapons program.

Read extra: Over 50 Democrat lawmakers ask for FBI probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing