Blinken tests positive for Covid

Blinken’s Covid-19 case follows a weekend of main gatherings in Washington, a lot of them linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which he attended. Blinken has additionally maintained a strenuous journey schedule in current weeks.

But Blinken is “fully vaccinated and boosted,” and he’d examined detrimental on Tuesday and as not too long ago as Wednesday morning, Price mentioned.

“The secretary will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” Price mentioned. “He looks forward to returning to the department and resuming his full duties and travels as soon as possible.”

Several prime Biden administration officers have examined constructive for the virus, together with Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and White House press secretary Jen Psaki.