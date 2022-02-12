Blinken to speak to Russia’s Lavrov in ‘last-ditch attempt’ to avoid Ukraine invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned he would communicate to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Saturday in a last-ditch try to move off a potential invasion of Ukraine.

“We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine’s borders,” Blinken mentioned in a press convention in Fiji.

“If Russia is genuinely interested in resolving this crisis of its own making through diplomacy and dialogue, we’re prepared to do that,” he mentioned.

“But it must take place in the context of de-escalation. So far, we’ve only seen escalation from Moscow,” he mentioned.

“This is a pivotal moment. We’re prepared for whatever should happen,” he mentioned.

The high US diplomat reiterated that Washington and its allies will “swiftly” impose punishing sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, which he mentioned might now begin “at any time”.

“We don’t know whether President Putin has made that decision,” he mentioned.

“But we do know that he has put in place the capacity to act on very short notice.”

