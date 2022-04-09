Blitzboks as ready as can be – Powell | Sport

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell says they’ve ready properly for this weekend’s Singapore Sevens.

The Blitzboks are in Pool A the place they are going to duel Canada, Kenya and USA on Saturday.

The event additionally sees the return of powerhouse outfits Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa.

The Blitzboks are properly ready for his or her Singapore Sevens marketing campaign this weekend, with coach Neil Powell stressing the gamers have put within the laborious yards.

Powell made certain the workforce labored additional laborious in coaching this week in an effort to fight points similar to jet lag, time variations and humidity.

“We executed that plan from our medical team with success,” stated the Springbok Sevens coach.

“We arrived early which helped, and we managed a defence and attack session, and both went well. We deliberately wanted to create high intensity early in the week and managed that. It was not perfect, but overall, I am happy with the effort the guys shown in those early sessions.”

The event can be more durable than earlier occasions within the season as Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa make their return.

For the second, nonetheless, the Blitzboks are solely specializing in Pool A the place they are going to duel Canada, Kenya and USA on Saturday.

“It is not an easy pool and if you are not prepared well, you can easily trip over any of these three sides,” stated Powell.

“The last time we played Canada (in Malaga in January), the score was still 0-0 at the break and I am sure they will take a lot of confidence out of that performance. Our focus will be on that game and as always, we would like to set a standard for ourselves for the remainder of the tournament. So, we do target a good start.”

Blitzboks fixtures – Saturday, 9 April (SA time) 06:34 v Canada 09:40 v Kenya 13:33 v USA

Powell famous the progress the Kenyans have proven in current months: “Our matches against Kenya are always very physical and a true African derby. They are improving all the time and we need to make sure we play them on our terms.”

According to the Blitzbok coach, the USA facet stay one of the vital harmful, particularly with strike runners similar to Kevon Williams and Perry Baker.

“They have some players that are getting used to the World Series, but with pace like that you need to be very protective of your ball possession, because those guys can score from anywhere on the field,” he stated.

Powell added that he anticipated his costs to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals: “If we do the things well that we need to, the results will speak for itself, so the responsibility is ours to maintain the standards that made us successful so far this series,” Powell stated.