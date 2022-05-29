Blitzboks back to winning ways, set to face Ireland for 5th spot at London Sevens | Sport
Branco du Preez. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
The Blitzboks beat Spain 24-12 and can now face Ireland for fifth spot at London Sevens at Twickenham.
Branco du Preez opened the scoring towards the Spanish together with his a hundredth attempt for the Blitzboks quickly after the beginning of the sport to provide the Blitzboks a 7-0 lead.
Jerry Davoibaravi hit again nearly instantly for Spain as he raced away from the South African defence to attain beneath the poles and tie the sport up at 7-7.
Spain then took a 12-7 lead as Carlos Sainz-Trapanga was quickest to react to a kick by way of from his brother Tobias to attain an unconverted attempt.
Mfundo Nohlovu levelled it up for the Blitzboks as he pounced on a free ball, managed the ball together with his foot and picked up and scored because the groups went into half-time at 12-12.
The Blitzboks had been the quickest out of the block within the second half with Angelo Davids the scorer of a transformed attempt to a 19-12 lead.
Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi sealed the match with a attempt within the left-hand nook with no time left on the clock because the Blitzboks ran out 24-12 winners.
Earlier, within the quarter-finals, South Africa raced right into a 17-0 lead, however an emphatic fightback by Australia noticed them run out 21-17 winners.
