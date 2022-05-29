Blitzboks beat Ireland to finish 5th at London Sevens | Sport

It was not the consequence they needed from the weekend, however the Blitzboks beat Ireland 14-12 of their remaining match of the London Sevens on Sunday to complete the match in fifth place.

It is an enchancment on their efforts in France per week in the past, the place South Africa bombed out of the group levels, however the requirements of this group stay excessive, and failing to make a semi-final will all the time be thought of a failure.

The match that harm the Blitzboks got here earlier on Sunday after they misplaced 21-17 to Australia of their quarter-final, however victories over Spain after which Ireland a minimum of means they’ll go away with their heads held excessive.

A scrappy first half noticed Ireland and the Blitzboks threaten to attain, however errors when it mattered most each side down, leaving the rating at 0-0 going into half-time in what appeared to be a stalemate.

Ireland began the second half strongest, but it surely was the Blitzboks who broke the impasse when Impi Visser went over on 10 minutes. Ronald Brown landed the conversion, and South Africa had a 7-0 lead.

The Blitzboks continued to be stretched defensively, although, and Ireland hit again on 12 minutes via Harry McNulty.

Fortunately for the Blitzboks, the conversion went vast, and coach Neil Powell’s males had a 7-5 lead heading into the ultimate 90 seconds.

The killer blow for the Blitzboks got here on the stroke of full-time when Mfundo Ndhlovu went over to safe the win.