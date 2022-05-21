Blitzboks, beaten by Samoa, fail to make quarter-finals for the first time since 2013 | Sport

The Springbok Sevens crew have been knocked out of the Toulouse Sevens event after failing to make the quarter-finals for the primary time since 2013 in Hong Kong following a 19-7 defeat to Samoa.

Head coach Neil Powell’s crew got here into the sport needing to win to make the final eight after shedding their opening sport 21-12 to Ireland after which beating Spain on Friday.

The strain was on however the Blitzboks bought off to a horrible begin after Samoa’s Vaa Apelu Maliko scored two fast tries within the area of a minute and raced to a 12-0 lead.

South Africa battled to come up with constant possession and once they had a very good probability Zain Daivids spilt the go near the strive line below deal with strain.

Then, Steve Onosai produced a powerful solo effort instantly after the missed SA probability after chipping and chasing, placing a grubber by way of earlier than accumulating to spherical off the 100m transfer.

At 19-0 at half-time, it seemed like South Africa would wish one other miracle comeback to rescue their event.

Samoa maintained their staunch defence at first of the second half as they gave SA little or no by means of a chance to trigger a surprising comeback.

With the clock ticking agonisingly away, substitute Ronald Brown discovered a breakthrough from a 5m scrum, which he rapidly transformed with lower than three minutes left.

However, the Blitzboks failed to search out one other means by way of the blue Samoan wall and succumbed to the 19-7 defeat that consigned them to 3rd in Pool D behind leaders Samoa and second-placed Ireland.

The SA males’s crew lead the HSBC World Sevens Series by simply six factors on 111 forward of Argentina (105) in second and third-placed Australia (100).