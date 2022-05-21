Blitzboks bounce back to beat Spain at France Sevens | Sport

The Blitzboks have come again with a win towards Spain of their second Pool D encounter on the France Sevens at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse on Friday.

The win comes off the again of their historic loss towards Ireland earlier within the day, the place the Irish won 21-12 to report their first-ever win over the Blitzboks in World Rugby Sevens Series historical past.

Neil Powell’s males fought again in Toulouse and clinched a 27-7 win towards Spain after main 10-7 at half-time.

South Africa wasted no time in getting in entrance as Zain Davids scored earlier than the Spaniards got here again with a attempt by Enrique Bolinches, with Juan Ramos’s conversion the distinction.

South Africa regained the lead due to Davids as soon as once more as they led 10-7 at half-time.

In the second half, South Africa prolonged their lead with a attempt by captain Siviwe Soyizwapi. Ronald Brown additionally crossed the whitewash and transformed his first conversion of the day.

As the hooter buzzed, debutant Bradley Blood scored his maiden attempt to hand South Africa a straightforward victory.

The Blitzboks will deal with Samoa of their closing pool match on Saturday (00:22 SA time) and might want to defeat them with the intention to proceed to the Cup quarter-finals.

The Blitzboks may need to take action with out playmaker Dewald Human although, who should be declared match from a head harm evaluation earlier than he can play towards Samoa.

Powell admitted that his aspect have positioned themselves on this predicament they usually should flip it round themselves on Saturday.

“It can easily come down to points’ difference tomorrow, so we have no option but to beat Samoa,” stated Powell.

“We made it hard for ourselves against Ireland, where we just made too many errors, to be honest. We conceded a silly yellow card, we allowed ourselves to be forced into touch and we knocked on passes.

“That was simply not adequate. It was not the perfect begin. We had too many comfortable moments and didn’t dangle on to our ball they usually made us pay.”

If Spain beat Ireland, South Africa will still have to beat Samoa, but the points difference will not be important.

If Ireland win, the Blitzboks will know precisely by how a lot they should beat Samoa by to make it into the highest eight.

Scorers:

South Africa 27 (10)

Tries: Zain Davids (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ronald Brown, Bradley Blood

Conversion: Brown

Spain 7 (7)

Tries: Enrique Bolinches,

Conversion: Juan Ramos