Blitzboks breeze past Kenya after Makata hat-trick | Sport
Sakoyise Makata. (@Blitzboks/Twitter)
A hat-trick of tries by Sakoyisa Makata proved an excessive amount of for Kenya as they suffered a 26-5 loss to the Blitzboks on Saturday in Singapore.
The Blitzboks raced to a 19-0 lead after the agency of Makata and Selvyn Davids noticed to it that the group will get off to a flying begin. They took that lead into the half time break and have been fast out of the blocks because the second half commenced.
Makata’s hat-trick of tries – the primary of his profession – got here early within the second half because the Blitzboks consolidated their place in Pool A.
Alvin Marube pulled one again for Kenya because the match ended, however it proved to be nothing greater than a comfort strive.
The USA will look to cease the storming Blitzbok blitz at 13:33.
Scorers:
Blitzboks
Tries: Sakoyisa Makata (3), Selvyn Davids
Conversions: Ronald Brown (3)
Canada
Tries: Alvin Marube
Conversions:
