Blitzboks crash out of LA Sevens to open World Series door for title rivals | Sport

Points chief South Africa crashed out in Saturday’s group stage of the season-ending World Rugby Sevens Series match at Los Angeles, opening the door to the crown for 3 rivals.

Host United States defeated the Blitzboks 21-7 within the opening match and New Zealand edged South Africa 17-14 to disclaim the season leaders a quarter-final berth from Pool B.

That left Australia, Argentina and Fiji nonetheless within the chase to overhaul South Africa for the general title in any case three superior to the final eight.

Sunday’s quarter-final pairings embrace undefeated Fiji towards the United States, Ireland towards unbeaten New Zealand, Kenya towards the unbeaten Aussies and undefeated Samoa towards Argentina.

Australia took a essential 19-14 Pool A conquer Argentina in addition to blanking Japan 61-0 and ripping Spain 54-0 within the night time’s final match.

The South Africans, who received final month’s Commonwealth Games crown and the 12 months’s first 4 occasions, may have clinched the title by reaching the ultimate.

Instead, Australia, which trailed 124-122 coming into the weekend, has one of the best probability to overhaul them with Argentina six again and Olympic champion Fiji on 104.

Under a particular factors system used this season as a consequence of Covid-19, every staff’s whole contains its finest seven outcomes from the 12 months.

That means Australia would take a first-ever title with a top-three end whereas Fiji and Argentina should win Sunday’s ultimate and have assist to seize the trophy.

Argentina should have the Aussies lose within the quarter-finals to maintain any title hopes.

The South American squad has by no means received the title and received its solely match this season at Vancouver.

Four-time champion Fiji rolled by way of Pool C, defeating Wales 28-12, France 29-19 and Ireland 21-7.

The Samoans dominated Pool D, beating Kenya 33-14, Scotland 22-7 and England 31-5.

New Zealand downed the hosts 33-12 and Canada 26-5 in its unbeaten Pool B run.