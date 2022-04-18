The Blitzboks have crashed out of the Vancouver Sevens after Sunday’s Cup quarter-final defeat to Samoa on the BC Place Stadium in Canada.

Luck was not on the facet of the Springbok Sevens as they misplaced 28-17 of their quarter-final after trailing by 21-0 at half-time.

As it occurred | Vancouver Sevens

South Africa bought off to a horrid begin as Samoa bought over the road due to Vaovasa Afa.

Samoa continued their strain and a brace by Vaa Apelu Maliko within the first half, with Melani Matavao changing all 4 tries.

The Samoans went with a 21-0 lead at half-time.

In the second-half, South Africa lastly bought again as Zain Davids crossed the whitewash however S Davids missed the conversion.

The Blitzboks continued to make rookie errors as Samoa prolonged their lead with a strive by Faafoi Falaniko.

Selvyn Davids scored a attempt to ease the deficit, however time was operating out for South Africa. Ronald Brown scored on the full-time hooter as S Davids transformed.

South Africa will now face France for the fifth playoff on Sunday at 23:00 SA time.

This loss comes off the again of the Blitzboks topping Pool C as they defeated Spain (31-12), Canada (19-14) and Australia (22-19).

Meanwhile, Samoa will face Fiji of their Cup semi-final (23:44 SA time) after the Tokyo Olympic champions defeated France of their quarter-final 24-21.

Scorers:

South Africa 17 (0)

Tries: Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown

Conversion: S Davids

Samoa 28 (21)

Tries: Vaovasa Afa, Vaa Apelu Maliko (2), Faafoi Falaniko

Conversion: Melani Matavao (4)