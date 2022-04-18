Blitzboks crash out of Vancouver Sevens with quarter-final loss to Samoa | Sport
Ronald Brown (Gallo Images)
David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
The Blitzboks have crashed out of the Vancouver Sevens after Sunday’s Cup quarter-final defeat to Samoa on the BC Place Stadium in Canada.
Luck was not on the facet of the Springbok Sevens as they misplaced 28-17 of their quarter-final after trailing by 21-0 at half-time.
As it occurred | Vancouver Sevens
South Africa bought off to a horrid begin as Samoa bought over the road due to Vaovasa Afa.
Samoa continued their strain and a brace by Vaa Apelu Maliko within the first half, with Melani Matavao changing all 4 tries.
The Samoans went with a 21-0 lead at half-time.
In the second-half, South Africa lastly bought again as Zain Davids crossed the whitewash however S Davids missed the conversion.
The Blitzboks continued to make rookie errors as Samoa prolonged their lead with a strive by Faafoi Falaniko.
Selvyn Davids scored a attempt to ease the deficit, however time was operating out for South Africa. Ronald Brown scored on the full-time hooter as S Davids transformed.
South Africa will now face France for the fifth playoff on Sunday at 23:00 SA time.
This loss comes off the again of the Blitzboks topping Pool C as they defeated Spain (31-12), Canada (19-14) and Australia (22-19).
Meanwhile, Samoa will face Fiji of their Cup semi-final (23:44 SA time) after the Tokyo Olympic champions defeated France of their quarter-final 24-21.
Scorers:
South Africa 17 (0)
Tries: Zain Davids, Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown
Conversion: S Davids
Samoa 28 (21)
Tries: Vaovasa Afa, Vaa Apelu Maliko (2), Faafoi Falaniko
Conversion: Melani Matavao (4)
Samoa snap a 8 recreation dropping streak as they beat South Africa 28-17 within the Cup quarters. Well performed @manusamoa7s
— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 17, 2022