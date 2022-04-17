Blitzboks expecting tough clash against ‘physical’ Samoa | Sport

The Blitzboks are via to the knock-out phases of the Canada Sevens after successful their three pool video games on Saturday.

Neil Powell’s males noticed off Spain (31-12), Canada (19-14) and Australia (22-19) and can now face Samoa within the quarter-final on Sunday night at 20:03 (SA time).

It’s a match that the Blitzboks’ teaching staff really feel shall be a troublesome encounter.

Speaking after the pool matches assistant coach Renfred Dazel says Samoa would use their physicality to try to dominate the contact areas.

“We have not played Samoa in a while and only watched them on tape,” mentioned Dazel.

“One thing is guaranteed and that is the physicality they will bring.

“They are going to return straight at us and try to dominate the contact areas,” he added.

Dazel was happy with how the team performed in the pool matches, especially in their comeback win over Australia.

“For us as coaches, we’re happy with the trouble from the gamers, and we hope we will take this manner into the Samoa sport,” said Dazel.

“We are getting nearer to the usual we need to play and we as coaches imagine that if we will proceed with that, success couldn’t be far off. The gamers caught to the plan a lot better and did what we requested of them as coaches.

“If you look at the Australian match and how we handled them, it shows that the execution was good. We closed their space and executed our tackles. There is always room for improvement, and we can still get better in some areas.”