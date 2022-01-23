Blitzboks fight hard to down Canada, face Australia in Malaga semi-finals | Sport

The Blitzboks have progressed to the Malaga Sevens semi-finals after a gritty win over Canada in Saturday’s Cup quarter-final on the Estadio Ciudad de Málaga in Spain.

South Africa fought tirelessly all through the match to win 14-0 within the quarter-final, after being held scoreless at half-time.

South Africa obtained off to shaky begin because the Canadians put strain on the damaging Springboks Sevens outfit. Canada have been denied two tries because the referee known as a knock on in each events the place replays confirmed a strive.

Canada continued their strain and noticed the groups go 0-0 at half-time.

In the second-half, Ryan Oosthuizen lastly disregarded the road as they broke the impasse within the eleventh minute with Branco du Preez changing.

With the sport slowly slipping away from Canada, Justin Geduld ensured the Blitzboks semi-final spot with one other strive in the course of the posts as Dewald Human landed the conversion.

The win took the Springbok Seven’s tally to 27 undefeated matches within the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Earlier on Saturday, the Blitzboks cruised to a 43-0 win over England to high their Pool A standings.

The Blitzboks will face Australia of their Cup semi-final on Sunday at 15:09 SA time after the Aussies defeated the United States of America 26-7.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Ryan Oosthuizen, Justin Geduld

Conversion: Branco du Preez, Dewald Human