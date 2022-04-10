Blitzboks miss out on 5th place finish at Singapore Sevens as Argentina cruise to victory | Sport
The
Blitzboks suffered their third defeat on the Singapore Sevens as Argentina
claimed a 22-15 victory within the fifth-place play-off on Sunday.
After shockingly dropping to the USA
in their Pool A clash, Neil
Powell’s expenses superior to the knockout rounds with a quarter-final fixture
in opposition to Fiji.
The South Pacific nation reigned supreme in a 19-14
victory as South Africa
needed to accept a fifth-place semi-final in opposition to the Argentinians.
In that conflict, the South Americans took an early lead
with Gaston Revol bursting by two defenders earlier than the Blitzboks have been down
to 6-men.
Selwyn Davids was proven a yellow card for a ruck
infringement, and Argentina ensured they took benefit of the scenario.
Agustin Fraga scored their second simply after Davids’
dismissal as he brushed apart the Blitzboks’ defence.
Davids introduced his return within the second stanza with a
well-improvised strive.
He kicked the ball twice from 40-yards out to attain the
first factors for the Blitzboks.
Any hope of a comeback was halted when Ryan Oosthuizen
additionally acquired a yellow card.
Felipe de la Vega and Marcos Moneta then made essentially the most of
Blitzboks’ ill-discipline as they each scored to place the sport past doubt
earlier than South Africa’s Impi Visser claimed a comfort strive.
