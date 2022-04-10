Blitzboks miss out on 5th place finish at Singapore Sevens as Argentina cruise to victory | Sport

The

Blitzboks suffered their third defeat on the Singapore Sevens as Argentina

claimed a 22-15 victory within the fifth-place play-off on Sunday.

After shockingly dropping to the USA

in their Pool A clash, Neil

Powell’s expenses superior to the knockout rounds with a quarter-final fixture

in opposition to Fiji.

The South Pacific nation reigned supreme in a 19-14

victory as South Africa

needed to accept a fifth-place semi-final in opposition to the Argentinians.

In that conflict, the South Americans took an early lead

with Gaston Revol bursting by two defenders earlier than the Blitzboks have been down

to 6-men.

Selwyn Davids was proven a yellow card for a ruck

infringement, and Argentina ensured they took benefit of the scenario.

Agustin Fraga scored their second simply after Davids’

dismissal as he brushed apart the Blitzboks’ defence.

Davids introduced his return within the second stanza with a

well-improvised strive.

He kicked the ball twice from 40-yards out to attain the

first factors for the Blitzboks.

Any hope of a comeback was halted when Ryan Oosthuizen

additionally acquired a yellow card.

Felipe de la Vega and Marcos Moneta then made essentially the most of

Blitzboks’ ill-discipline as they each scored to place the sport past doubt

earlier than South Africa’s Impi Visser claimed a comfort strive.