Blitzboks reflect on poor Singapore form, vow to resurrect matters in Vancouver | Sport

It was a time for reflection for the Blitzboks as they travelled from Singapore to Canada to participate within the Vancouver Sevens this weekend.

Neil Powell’s fees had been knocked out of the Singapore Sevens by Fiji within the quarter-finals.

Together with a pool loss to the USA in addition to taking place to Argentina within the fifth place play-off match, SA misplaced three video games in a row.

After dominating the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit over the previous yr, the Blitzboks had been left smarting after dropping within the quarter-finals of the Singapore Sevens.

The South Africans had been dumped out of the event on the first knock-out stage, dropping to Fiji.

They then misplaced within the fifth-place play-off match to Argentina, and along with a pool loss to the USA, South Africa suffered three losses on the occasion.

Neil Powell’s fees will agree that they merely weren’t at their finest for the event’s period.

However, they’ve had time to mirror whereas endeavor the lengthy journey from Singapore to Canada, the place they are going to contest the Vancouver Sevens from Saturday.

JC Pretorius stated the flight wasn’t about catching a film or resting; as an alternative, they used it to their profit.

“The long flight turned out to be very productive as it gave us time to have a very good look at ourselves,” stated Pretorius.

“The reviews made it clear that we did not execute well enough in Singapore, and the implementation of our roles and responsibilities were not looked after,” he added.

The gamers, who delight themselves on taking part in for his or her nation on the world stage, took the possibility to remind themselves of the privilege of doing so.

“It was a reminder of what we play for and what the badge stands for. We have massive respect for the badge, but our performances did not reflect that,” stated Pretorius.

Pretorius additionally remembered the final time the Blitzboks felt this fashion.

“I can recall that in 2019, we finished eighth in Las Vegas, and the next weekend, we won here in Vancouver,” he stated.

“So, with reflection and time to work on this, we will be competitive again this weekend. Tactically we did not execute, and that is something we can fix.”

Zain Davids echoed Pretorius’ sentiments.

“As a professional sportsman, you need to be able to make adjustments in order to get better or to get a different result,” he stated.

“For us as a team, we have the opportunity to do so this week. We have a job to do. We did some good things, so we need to continue with that. But the reality is that we did not always play to our standards, and that cannot happen again,” he added.

The Blitzboks will contest Pool C alongside Australia, Spain and Canada.

Blitzboks’ pool schedule (SA time):

Saturday, 16 April:

20:15: vs Spain

23:26: vs Canada

Sunday, 17 April:

03:33: vs Australia