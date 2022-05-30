Blitzboks return to top of Sevens Series log, set up blockbuster finale | Sport

The Blitzboks could have solely completed fifth on the London Sevens this weekend, however that was nonetheless sufficient to see them return to the highest of the World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

Argentina, who had been prime forward of the weekend, completed a lowly ninth.

One match of the 2022 World Series stays, with South

Africa in first place, adopted by Australia – who received the

match at Twickenham.

For head coach Neil Powell, nevertheless, this was one other irritating weekend that noticed his aspect win 5 of the six matches, however fall to Australia within the quarter-finals.

“There is frustration, particularly after day one the place we

performed properly,” mentioned Powell.

“To put away a really aggressive Argentina aspect within the first

recreation, then outplay Ireland within the second recreation and beat a charged-up Kenya was

rewarding.

“We misplaced focus towards Australia at essential occasions

and that value us, mainly. The gamers want to know the massive moments in

a recreation and the right way to play these appropriately. If you do not, like we did at present, you

won’t achieve success.

“We made two such errors towards Australia and it value us

14 factors, and in the end the sport. We want to inform the gamers the place they made

errors, if not, they won’t be taught from these.

“We had a troublesome tour and it began off badly with Selvyn

Davids dominated on the morning of our departure to France, however other than that, we

additionally want to have a look at ourselves and why we’re making errors when underneath

stress.”

Powell mentioned the defeat towards Australia was unlucky,

but additionally confirmed the comeback effort from the staff: “We received 5 and misplaced one,

as did Australia, who received the match. The margin at this stage is so small.

We made two errors in six matches and completed fifth.”

The 13 factors gained from the London match moved the

Blitzboks again into first place of the 2022 World Series log with one

match remaining, the USA Sevens in Los Angeles on 27-28 August.

They

began the London occasion two factors behind Argentina, however with the South

Americans not getting out of their pool for the Cup competitors, the South

Africans reclaimed the lead they held because the opening tournaments in Dubai in

December.

Powell mentioned they’ve three completely different tournaments left in

the season – the Commonwealth Games, the LA match and the Rugby World Cup

Sevens in Cape Town – and have to field intelligent.

“Not everyone is in the same boat,” he mentioned. “We have three

tournaments left and can plan round that. Argentina, for instance, won’t be

a part of the Commonwealth Games, so their focus will likely be completely different to ours.

“It goes to be an attention-grabbing time till September, with

the Commonwealth Games in July, the final World Series occasion in August and the

Rugby World Cup Sevens in September.”

Standings after London Sevens:

124 South Africa

122 Australia

118 Argentina

104 Fiji

92 Ireland