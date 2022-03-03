BLive Partners With OTO Capital To Facilitate EV Financing

Multi-brand electrical automobile (EV) retailer BLive has partnered with OTO Capital to supply straightforward financing options for electrical two-wheelers. BLive has each on-line and offline presence, and OTO Capital is a platform offering reasonably priced finance plans. The partnership between the 2 manufacturers will cowl sale, advertising and marketing and promotion of a number of two-wheeler EV manufacturers on lease mannequin on the BLive platform, a joint assertion stated. The partnership will likely be unfold over 12 months and can apply to all fashions of electrical scooters and e-bikes out there on the BLive retailer.

BLive Co-founders Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee on the launch of the BLive Hyderbad retailer

Commenting on the announcement, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, stated, “As India’s first EV experience platform, our vision is to offer customers easy and affordable ways to explore, experience and purchase e-scooters and ebikes. With a vision that EVs will replace the fuel vehicles soon, we have partnered with the leader in vehicle leasing. We firmly believe that our partnership will cater to the demand for EVs and help in adoption of the category in India, giving a boost to the industry.”

Sumit Chhazed, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO Capital, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with India’s leading EV Experience platform, BLive. EV financing has been a challenge in the country and one of the key roadblocks in EV ownership. Our vision is to bring in better options of commuting, while helping customers with easy financing options. We look forward to our partnership and helping people own their dream electric vehicle like never before.”

OTO Capital goals to offer reasonably priced finance plans, and claims to supply 35 per cent decrease EMIs than banks. Customers can select from a number of EV manufacturers, together with Kinetic Green, Techno Electra, BattRE, LML-Detel and different EV manufacturers out there on BLive shops. Under the settlement, OTO Capital will finance the automobile on a lease foundation and BLive would be the single level of contact of the transaction between OTO Capital, the producer and clients.

