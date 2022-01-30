Blizzard Of 2022 Is Official In Boston And Several Other Parts Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – The Blizzard of 2022 is official. Boston received 23.5 inches of snow Saturday at Logan Airport, making January 29, 2022 the second largest January storm each recorded within the metropolis. This is now the seventh largest snowstorm of all time in Boston’s recorded historical past.

The document remains to be 27.6 inches set again in February 2003.

Our first blizzard in 4 years was formally verified late Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Boston and several other different components of Massachusetts, together with Worcester, Beverly, Hyannis, Marshfield and Martha’s Vineyard.

It was additionally a blizzard in Providence, Westerly, Newport and Block Island in Rhode Island.

That’s to not say {that a} blizzard didn’t happen in different places, it actually did. These are simply the places at which the National Weather Service has official recording stations (generally known as ASOS) that registered blizzard circumstances.

To qualify, you need to document visibilities equal to or lower than quarter of a mile from both falling or blowing snow together with frequent wind gusts to 35 mph or extra. And, all of this has to happen for at the least three consecutive hours.

Many of the NWS stations stopped reporting mid-storm (seemingly taken out by the wind). Had that not occurred, we might had recorded an official blizzard in Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown and Smithfield, Rhode Island as nicely.

A storm of this magnitude doesn’t happen fairly often. The final time we had blizzard circumstances in our space was March 13, 2018.

TIMELINE:

7 p.m.-Midnight Saturday: The snow tapers to average after which mild and shuts off fully by midnight.

WHEN TO SHOVEL/SNOW BLOW:

If it have been me, I’d wait till it have been over. Maybe head out after 7 p.m. There could also be a further inch or two after 7p.m. however you will get the bulk. Or, to heck with it, keep inside, placed on a film and clear it up Sunday morning! The winds shall be a lot lighter by then and temperatures shall be comparable (very chilly, so bundle up).

HOW MUCH SNOW:

Several cities had greater than two ft as predicted. You can see your complete checklist here.

THE FLUFF FACTOR:

The snow could be very mild and fluffy with temperatures being fairly chilly all through the storm. A “typical” liquid to snow ratio in a snow storm is about 10:1, which means 10” of snow for each one inch of liquid. We anticipate ratios close to 20:1 on this storm, main fluff. Trying to measure the snow shall be exceedingly troublesome because of sturdy winds creating big drifts.

We will proceed to replace the scenario as new knowledge is available in. We urge that you just keep tuned as a way to keep secure.