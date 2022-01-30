Blizzard Of 2022 Snow Totals – Who Has The Most?

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts had its first blizzard in 4 years Saturday.

Here are the newest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

11:30 PM

Sharon 30.4 inches

Rockland 29.4

Whitman 28.6

Swampscott 26.2

Pembroke 26.0

Brockton 25.0

Norton 24.5

Danvers 24.5

Bridgewater 24.0

Weymouth 24.0

Chelsea 24.0

Attleboro 23.8

Swansea 23.8

Boston (Logan Airport) 23.8

Hanson 23.5

Braintree 23.0

Taunton 23.0

Hanover 22.5

Wakefield 22.4

Randolph 22.2

Stoneham 22.0

Fall River 22.0

Easton 22.0

Lakeville 22.0

Hingham 21.0

Raynham 20.5

Berkley 20.0

Marblehead 20.0

Marshfield 20.0

Bourne 20.0