BLM Activist Sentenced to Six Years for Illegally Registering to Vote

Pamela Moses, a Memphis-based Black Lives Matter activist, has acquired a sentence of six years behind bars for illegally registering to vote in 2019.

The 44-year-old was sentenced Monday contained in the Shelby County Criminal Court by Judge Mark Ward, the Daily Memphian reported Friday.

He sentenced her to 6 years and a day however defined that if she completed applications in jail and likewise “maintains good behavior,” he would contemplate placing her on probation following a 9 month interval.

The lady’s legal professional stated he filed a movement for an additional trial.

Moses founded the Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter and ran for mayor however misplaced the final election in October 2019, Fox 13 reported in November 2019.

Meanwhile, she has maintained her innocence, claiming she was unaware she was ineligible to vote and saying she believed her probation from a 2015 responsible plea had ended and she or he may start restoring her voting rights.

“The guilty plea was for tampering with evidence, forgery and misdemeanor charges of perjury, stalking, theft under $500 and escape,” the Daily Memphian report continued:

She filed paperwork to have her voting rights restored in 2019. She stated the Tennessee Department of Corrections instructed her that her probation had ended and gave her a certificates saying so, however then rescinded the certificates. The court docket stated Moses was completely stripped of her voting rights when she plead responsible to the tampering with proof cost.

“Under the law, she also was rendered infamous because of her felony convictions and lost her rights of citizenship, including her right to vote. She was permanently deemed ineligible to register and vote in Tennessee because of the tampering with evidence conviction,” a press launch from Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s workplace said Monday.

The information launch additionally stated Moses had 16 prior felony convictions and “committed the voting offense while on probation.”

She stays in custody on the Shelby County Jail East, the report concluded.