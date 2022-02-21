BLM privilege & Jan. 6 capitol riot ignominy

When outstanding younger far-left activist Quintez Brown was arrested final week for trying to assassinate a Jewish mayoral candidate in Kentucky, he was portrayed sympathetically by the media and instantly bailed out of jail by his Black Lives Matter comrades, who crowd-funded the $100,000 cost.

Brown, 21, had BLM privilege. A celebrated gun-control advocate, anointed as a rising star by the Obama Foundation, he was an honored visitor on Joy Reid’s MSNBC present. He was granted a biweekly opinion column within the Louisville Courier-Journal to spew boilerplate leftist, race-based, anti-cop sentiment.

And in accordance with Andy Ngo, creator of “Unmasked,” the definitive Antifa expose, Brown’s social media accounts present a disturbing allegiance to anti-Semitic causes, such because the Lion Of Judah Armed Forces, an armed black nationalist group which is linked to the virulently anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelites.

One of the bullets he allegedly fired from a Glock handgun at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg got here so shut it grazed the person’s sweater.

But none of that could be a downside for GoFundMe, which routinely cuts off crowd-sourced donations to nonviolent Canadian truckers and nonviolent Jan. 6 defendants however by no means interferes with BLM’s money.

Nonviolent, unarmed Jan. 6ers can’t get bail, are vilified as home terrorists, and are banned from crowd-funding sources to pay crippling authorized bills.

Nonviolent Canadian truckers are also vilified, refused crowdfunding, have their financial institution accounts frozen and their small-fry donors doxxed.

Notice the discrepancy in remedy?

Democrats protected

No one has doxxed the donors to BLM’s Louisville Community Bail Fund, like they did the individuals who donated to the Canadian truckers or to Kyle Rittenhouse. The Washington Post didn’t go phoning BLM donors asking them to elucidate themselves, like they did the trucker donors.

Instead, the official narrative about Brown was instantly formed in his favor. He was depicted as a “social justice activist” with mental-health points, and blame for the taking pictures was initially attributed on social media to white supremacists.

The Las Vegas Sun slyly revealed an editorial saying “the shooting comes amid a rise in threats against politicians fueled by increasingly violent rhetoric coming from extremist Republicans.” The editorial later was edited to incorporate Brown’s BLM hyperlinks however the gratuitous slander in opposition to Republicans remained.

It is galling however by now we must be used to the protected standing of radical leftist teams resembling BLM and Antifa — not simply within the media however in our legal justice system.

BLM is handled like a sacred cow — regardless of the racial division and violent unrest it fueled through the 2020 summer season of riots, regardless of the $30 million that has gone lacking from BLM coffers, regardless of its dodgy tax standing, regardless of the private actual property spending spree of BLM’s co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, regardless of the complaints that BLM gave little monetary help to households of black folks killed by police.

The 2020 BLM riots injured or blinded greater than 2,000 law enforcement officials, resulted within the deaths of greater than two dozen folks and property harm value greater than $1 billion of harm, the costliest in insurance coverage historical past.

But in accordance with the Democrats, their pet media shops, and a disturbing variety of judges, the violent mayhem was morally justified, and so the overwhelming majority of fees have been dismissed.

Lefties’ mass mayhem

By distinction, we’re presupposed to imagine that the Jan. 6 Capitol riots have been the worst assault on American democracy for the reason that Civil battle, worse than 9/11, the president informed us, and the rioters should be handled as terrorists on par with ISIS.

Yet, as RealClearInvestigations has discovered, the 2020 BLM riots resulted in “15 times more injured police officers, 30 times as many arrests, and estimated damages in dollar terms up to 1,300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.”

The sentences meted out over each riots are also vastly disproportionate.

For occasion, two Brooklyn activists who set hearth to an NYPD homeless outreach van in Greenwich Village in July 2020 have been sentenced to 6 months in jail on Friday.

That’s virtually three years lower than the sentence handed all the way down to the so-called QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, who grew to become the face of the Capitol riot after being photographed wandering round in a Viking hat and face paint. He dedicated no violence, broken no property and was unarmed, however he spent greater than ten months in jail with out trial earlier than he was slapped with a 41-month sentence plus three years of supervised launch.

‘Unprecedented’ bias

Compare the zero-jail time period given to BLM rioter Mohamed Hussein Abdi, who tried to set hearth to a highschool in Minneapolis and simply was sentenced to probation earlier this month. Or BLM rioter Montez Terriel Lee, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail for burning down a pawn store in Minneapolis and killing a 30-year-old man inside.

Unlike the piecemeal authorized remedy of the BLM riots, the legal investigation into the Capitol riot is the biggest in US historical past.

The “scope and scale . . . are really unprecedented, not only in FBI history, but probably DOJ history,” boasted Michael Sherwin, the zealous federal prosecutor previously in command of the investigation.

But you didn’t want Sherwin to let you know that America is working two unequal programs of justice with regards to Democrat-friendly BLM and the Trump supporters arrested over the Capitol riot.

The closing irony is that BLM now’s utilizing the mayhem they created as an excuse for leniency. Louisville BLM organizers reportedly claimed that their man Quintez Brown might have been affected by PTSD after two years of social unrest.

Covering up masks mayhem

The individuals who pressured kids to put on masks the previous two years are quietly sliding away from their unscientific stance, simply because the harm turns into evident.

The New York Times, dwelling of COVID-19 hypochondria, conceded over the weekend that prolonged masking might have broken kids’s social improvement: “Several studies do suggest that a mask makes communication difficult, inhibiting children’s ability to recognize one another or each other’s emotions.”

An indication of the harm carried out was identified by John Hopkins’ Dr. Marty Makary over the weekend, as new CDC tips decrease early childhood speech requirements for youngsters.

Now as a substitute of being anticipated to know no less than 50 phrases by the age of 24 months, kids can wait until 30 months earlier than dad and mom must be alarmed.

“I wonder why the CDC thinks children are not meeting developmental milestones?” tweeted Makary.