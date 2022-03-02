Block star in heroic flood rescue

The actuality TV star and mannequin has gone out onto the flood waters and provided to assist those that are stranded.

Reality TV star and mannequin Elyse Knowles has headed out to assist these stranded in flood waters in northeastern NSW.

The former The Block winner and Myer model ambassador first took to social media on Monday displaying a view of the flood waters as she made her approach by whereas sitting inside a automobile.

She later posted on Tuesday that she was leaping on a ship within the early hours of the morning and provided to assist these in want.

“Headed out to Lismore with a boat before sunrise. If you know anyone in need please contact me ASAP,” Ms Knowles’ story learn.

The 29-year-old then posted one other video saying she would journey as much as the South Golden and New Brighton space and inspired those that wanted help within the space to return ahead and inbox her fiance Josh Baker.

“If your phone is running out of battery and you need rescuing please change your voicemail to your address and current situation,” she posted later within the morning.

Elyse Knowles gained The Block together with her now fiance Josh Baker in 2017.

The couple who had been from Melbourne now stay in Byron Bay and had their first baby collectively final February.

Ms Knowles was additionally a model ambassador for Myer 5 years however determined to half methods with the main retailer late final 12 months.

At the time she stated needed a change and to deal with her household and a few “other projects”.

The flooding occasion has led to greater than 25 evacuation orders being made throughout NSW, affecting about 40,000 folks throughout 17 native authorities areas.

Severe climate occasions have drenched components of the state and left hundreds of individuals clambering onto rooftops and ready to be rescued.

In Lismore, water topped the levee banks within the city centre within the early hours of Monday morning.

The Wilsons River at Lismore peaked at 14.4m on Monday afternoon and is at present at 12.44m.

Flood ranges are steadily falling and is predicted to achieve under the main flood stage of 9.70m throughout Wednesday.