Blockaded US-Canada border crossing re-opens to normal traffic: Operator





A key US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday virtually one week after it was shut by truck driver-led protests towards COVID-19 restrictions, the bridge’s operator stated.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and US economies,” the Detroit International Bridge Company stated in an announcement.

