Blockchain’s overhaul of bond markets is ‘a matter of time’ – OMFIF report | omfif, blockchain, capital markets, digitalisation, lewis mclellan | FinanceAsia

A full digitalisation of world bond markets is a matter of when’ and never if’, in accordance with the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum OMFIF’s newest Future of Capital Markets 2022 report, printed on the finish of March. Banks and different service suppliers must innovate to keep away from disintermediation.

For the report, OMFIF queried 21 main international public sector debtors on the rise of recent blockchain applied sciences and their outlook for the digitalisation of the worldwide mounted earnings market, which OMFIF estimates to be value $120 trillion.

The report discovered that round half of the issuers surveyed anticipate full market digitalisation to occur inside 5…