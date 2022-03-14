Blogger shares video of ‘pink chai’ in Lucknow. Internet divided over its name

Noon chai is a well-liked tea of Kashmir that many individuals love. While it’s recognized for its well being advantages, there are numerous roadside stalls in India now which can be making ready it with their very own variations. Like this video shared by a meals running a blog web page on Instagram that exhibits ‘pink chai’ being ready in Lucknow. The video was uploaded on January 14 and it’s got over 11 million views since then. However, many individuals within the feedback part identified that it’s not pink chai however the conventional Kashmiri tea often known as midday chai.

The video was uploaded by the web page often known as Yum Yum India. In the video, the road vendor is seen crushing a fan puff to place it in a cup. Then he places a dollop of butter or cream contained in the cup and pours the midday tea from a standard container often known as a samovar. “Pink Chai in Lucknow,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

Noon means salt in Kashmiri and it’s a conventional drink. However, many individuals have began making ready it by utilizing candy condiments so as to add a variation to the style.

Many Instagram customers identified within the feedback that it’s not pink chai however the Kashmiri drink often known as midday chai.

“It’s Noon Chaii Not Pink Chai!” commented an Instagram person. “That’s call Kashmiri chai not pink chai,” stated one other.

While many individuals needed to style this drink there have been many others who weren’t impressed by its pink color.

What are your ideas about this chai?