Bloody weekend on roads as 34 die in three crashes on N3 | News24

A bus crash on the N3 in Grootvlei brought on 12 deaths.

At least 34 individuals have been killed in accidents on the N3 this weekend.

On Sunday morning, 12 individuals have been killed after a bus drove right into a bridge pillar on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga.

In a separate incident on the N3, six individuals died and 60 others have been injured after the bus they have been travelling in crashed in Heidelberg.

It’s been a bloody weekend on the nation’s roads, with 34 individuals dropping their lives in three deadly street accidents on the N3.

In the most recent incident within the early hours of Sunday morning, a bus crash on the N3 in Mpumalanga claimed the lives of 12 individuals.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) mentioned stories indicated that the bus crash occurred on the N3 in Grootvlei.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane mentioned:

The bus allegedly drove right into a bridge pillar and went down the embankment into the stream. Twelve fatalities have been reported, and a few individuals have been injured. The RTMC Crash Unit is responding to the accident.

In one other lethal incident on the N3, six individuals died and 60 others have been injured when the bus they have been travelling in crashed off a bridge on the De Hoek Toll Plaza in Heidelberg, Gauteng, within the early hours of Sunday morning.

ER24, provincial hearth and emergency medical companies in addition to different emergency companies arrived on the scene to search out the massive bus on its roof on the aspect of the street.

Numerous passengers had already climbed out of the crushed bus and have been seated close to the automobile, whereas a number of others have been trapped within the wreckage.

According to Arrive Alive, medics arrange a triage space and started to deal with the injured.

Further medical sources have been referred to as to the scene, together with medical helicopters, to assist assess, deal with and transport individuals to medical amenities.

Emergency companies are nonetheless on the scene, treating the injured.

On Saturday, 16 individuals died in one other lethal street accident on the N3 close to Pietermaritzburg.

A truck driver misplaced management of his automobile when the wheels on the fitting aspect of the truck apparently got here off, ensuing within the automobile overturning onto the centre embankment.

The accident resulted in a lethal 10-vehicle pile-up on Peter Brown Drive and the Chatterton Road offramp.

