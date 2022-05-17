Blow for Blitzboks as Selvyn Davids forced out of France Sevens | Sport

The Blitzboks have been dealt a blow on Monday afternoon with the information that playmaker Selvyn Davids had withdrawn from the squad for the France Sevens match this coming weekend.

Davids was declared medically unfit to journey with the squad, with Dalvon Blood changing him.

Blood, a member of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy since 2021, additionally represented the Junior Springboks in final 12 months’s U20 International Series in opposition to Georgia, Argentina and Uruguay.

Earlier this 12 months, he performed for the SA Under-23 Sevens crew in opposition to Zimbabwe and Uganda, the place his pace and swerve confirmed his potential. While at Rondebosch Boys’ High School, Blood represented the Western Province colleges crew and was chosen for the SA Under-18 Schools Sevens facet.

He might be making his Blitzboks debut in France.

Springbok Sevens squad for the HSBC France Sevens in Toulouse (amended):

1. James Murphy – 7 tournaments, 26 matches, 20 factors (4 tries)

2. Ryan Oosthuizen – 29 tournaments, 138 matches, 150 factors (30 tries)

3. Impi Visser – 19 tournaments, 96 matches, 95 factors (19 tries)

4. Zain Davids – 30 tournaments, 151 matches, 145 factors (29 tries)

5. Tiaan Pretorius – 2 tournaments, 7 matches, 5 factors (1 strive)

6. JC Pretorius – 18 tournaments, 96 matches, 210 factors (42 tries)

7. Branco du Preez – 79 tournaments, 400 matches, 1409 factors (99 tries, 454 conversions, 1 penalty purpose, 1 drop purpose)

8. Dalvon Blood – uncapped

9. Ronald Brown – 6 tournaments, 35 matches, 232 factors (22 tries, 61 conversions)

10. Dewald Human – 15 tournaments, 66 matches, 195 factors (15 tries, 60 conversions)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi – 37 tournaments, 193 matches, 625 factors (125 tries)

12. Muller du Plessis – 16 tournaments, 78 matches, 285 factors (57 tries)

13. Mfundo Ndhlovu – 8 tournaments, 37 matches, 40 factors (8 tries)