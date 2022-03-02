Blow for CSK as injured Chahar set to miss majority of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions of the IPL, have been dealt a large blow forward of the 2022 season, as their premier pacer Deepak Chahar is about to overlook a significant chunk of, if not your complete, event.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Chahar, who suffered a quadricep tear within the third T20I in opposition to West Indies final month, is more likely to take a number of weeks to heal, which means he may miss the IPL which shall be performed between March 26 and May 29.

It is known that the Super Kings are awaiting a closing evaluation from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the place Chahar is at the moment present process his rehabilitation. Chahar, 29, was the second-most costly purchase on the 2022 participant public sale after the Super Kings clinched him for INR 14 crore (US$1.866 million). Chahar was one of the vital fiercely contested bids on the public sale on the again of his success as a bowling allrounder. In his final three ODIs, Chahar confirmed his batting exploits with match-turning knocks: 69* (in opposition to Sri Lanka), 54 (in opposition to South Africa) and 38 (in opposition to West Indies).

At the public sale, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a bidding race for the bowler with Rajasthan Royals and the Super Kings getting into late. Chahar had performed for the Super Kings from 2018 however was not retained earlier than the public sale. However, the Super Kings, whose public sale technique was focussed on retaining the core group from the earlier years, raised the paddle for Chahar on the INR 11-crore mark. It was the primary time Super Kings had shelled out greater than INR 10 crore at any public sale.

Chahar’s first stint within the IPL was with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 when, as an uncapped quick bowler, he was purchased at his base value of INR 10 lakhs. In the 2018 mega public sale, the Super Kings purchased him for INR 80 lakhs. It would show to be a wise purchase contemplating Chahar was the Super Kings’ lead bowler with 58 wickets from 58 video games; 42 of these wickets got here within the powerplay (first six overs), which is 15 greater than the subsequent finest – New Zealand quick man Trent Boult with 27 – throughout these 4 seasons.