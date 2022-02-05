Blow for slain kids’ grandparents

The grandparents of two murdered youngsters have been dealt one other blow.

The grandparents of two youngsters slain by their mom’s accomplice have failed of their bid to realize extra details about their grandchildren from their faculty.

Amber Rose Rigney, 6, and her brother Korey Lee Mitchell, 5, have been tragically strangled to dying alongside their mom Adeline Yvette Wilson-Rigney on May 20, 2016.

The 28-year-old girl’s accomplice, Steven Graham Peet, pleaded responsible to the triple homicide that occurred at their Hillier residence, north of Adelaide.

He is serving a compulsory life sentence with a 36-year non-parole interval.

An ongoing coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding Amber and Korey’s deaths and the involvement of the Department of Child Protection, previously generally known as Families SA, briefly continued on Friday.

Josephine Atkins, representing the youngsters’s grandparents Steven Egberts and Janet Wells, requested deputy coroner Anthony Schapel if an Education Department confidentiality order might be excluded so the grandparents’ counsel may interview lecturers and the principal at Amber and Korey’s faculty.

But Anna Wells, for the division, questioned the utility of the potential proof from the varsity and argued the council helping Ahura Kalali delivered a whole temporary of the investigations and stated “there was nothing further that was outstanding”.

The deputy coroner dominated the investigation wouldn’t go any additional for confidentiality causes.

He is because of ship his findings.