Blowback as former president Bush gaffes Iraq war, not Ukraine, ‘unjustified’

Former President George W. Bush is dealing with criticism after mistakenly describing the invasion of Iraq — which he led as commander in chief — as “brutal” and “wholly unjustified,” earlier than correcting himself to say he meant to confer with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq — I mean of Ukraine,” Bush stated Wednesday evening throughout a speech at his presidential middle in Dallas.

The 75-year-old former president jokingly blamed the error on his age, shaking his head and correcting himself, drawing laughter from the group.

“Iraq, too — anyway,” he added, earlier than shifting on with out explaining the Iraq reference.

In his remarks, Bush additionally likened Ukrainian chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Britain’s wartime chief Winston Churchill, a comparability he additionally made earlier this month after assembly with Zelenskyy through video chat, in accordance with social posts from his presidential middle.

But the remark, which was shortly and broadly shared on social media, drew condemnation from critics pointing to Bush’s choice to launch a US invasion of Iraq in 2003, an inquiry into alleged weapons of mass destruction that had been by no means found.

“If you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion,” former Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., wrote on Twitter.

“I wish he would have been this honest and critical of himself 20 years, countless lives, and trillions of dollars ago,” Donald Trump Jr. stated in a tweet.

“George Bush is laughing in this clip because he knows he and every other Iraq War supporter were rewarded with riches and big media jobs for their work killing a million people, rather than being held accountable and shunned,” tweeted David Sirota, a former speechwriter for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential marketing campaign.

A spokesman for the previous president didn’t instantly return a message searching for remark.

Launched with a seek for suspected weapons of mass destruction that by no means materialized, the Iraq conflict resulted within the toppling of Saddam Hussein’s authorities, together with the deaths of US service members and a whole lot of 1000’s of Iraqi civilians.

All .S forces had been withdrawn on the finish of 2011, however simply three years later, American troops had been again to assist Iraq beat again ISIS terrorist group, which had swept throughout the border from Syria to realize management of a giant swath of the nation.

Since leaving workplace, by his presidential middle, Bush has centered on helping veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, together with serving to with the transition to civilian life and internet hosting leisure occasions.

Bush, whose slips of the tongue got here to be often called “Bushisms” by his presidency, has additionally subsequently poked enjoyable on the unsuccessful WMD hunt, together with through the 2004 White House Correspondents Dinner, as a photograph of him wanting below Oval Office furnishings appeared on a display.

“Those weapons of mass destruction have got to be here somewhere,” he joked.

In his memoir, “Decision Points,” Bush significantly referenced the scenario, writing that “No one was more shocked and angry than I was when we didn’t find the weapons.”

“I had a sickening feeling every time I thought about it. I still do.”

