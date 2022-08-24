‘Blown away’: Conductor dubs ‘new’ Opera House concert hall world-class

Sydney Symphony Orchestra chief conductor Simone Young has declared the Opera House live performance corridor the most effective on the earth following its 2½-year, $150 million refurbishment.

Young spoke as she nears the tip of her first, triumphant sequence of concert events within the new-look corridor, which started with a efficiency of Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No.2, The Resurrection.

The live performance corridor and its acoustic “petals”. Credit:Daniel Boud

In his five-star overview of the July 21 live performance, Herald critic Peter McCallum heralded the brand new acoustics “a sound for the generations – for the next hundred years, climate allowing”.

The radically completely different sound revealed itself to Young the week prior, when she and the orchestra experimented with the brand new acoustic “petals” suspended above the stage.