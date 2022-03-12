‘Blue Bloods’ Celebrates 250 Episodes Friday, March 11th

CBS – The CBS Original collection, ‘Blue Bloods’ starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg celebrates its 250th episode, airing Friday, March eleventh on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

To discover out what this particular episode has in retailer for followers, we requested Selleck why he thinks the present resonates with viewers and what we will count on.

“It has a lot to do with family frankly,” mentioned Selleck. “I also think we don’t hammer the people over the head with messages. This one came up and it has to be a very good one called ‘Guilt’ and we’re proud of it being our 250th episode, but but we’ve kind of keep our head in the game all the time. I think that’s why the show is still on the air.”

In the episode, Frank, Baker, Garrett and Gormley expertise emotions of guilt when Detective Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), an officer they briefly labored with at 1PP, is shot after Frank reassigned her for not meshing with their workforce.

Also, Eddie, Danny and Baez examine a person’s homicide after Eddie and her companion reply to an altercation between the sufferer and a neighbor, and Anthony finds himself at a crossroads when he’s provided a promotion that strains his relationship with Erin.