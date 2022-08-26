Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Blue Jays nearer Jordan Romano pitched his means out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam within the ninth inning at Fenway Park.

Then he needed to shut the Red Sox down yet one more time.

“I kind of tried to erase what happened the last inning, because it was a lot of adrenaline,” he mentioned after main Toronto to a 6-5 win over Boston in 10 innings on Thursday night time. “You had to stay focused. We’ve got three more hitters coming up and like, let’s win a game.”

One night time after incomes a save in an extra-inning victory over Boston, Romano (5-3) picked up the win to seal Toronto’s three-game sweep. The Blue Jays, who took three out of 4 towards the AL East-leading Yankees to begin the week, have gained eight straight video games at Fenway Park this 12 months.

“We can hang with anyone, you know what I mean?” Romano mentioned. “We came into their spot and yeah, won a bunch of games. So I think it was a huge road trip. Good for the morale and just letting us know we’re for real.”

The Red Sox had a runner on third with no one out within the eighth after which loaded the bases towards Romano with no outs within the ninth, and each instances failed to attain.

In the tenth, automated runner Cavan Biggio took third on a groundout after which rushed dwelling on George Springer’s grounder to brief, sliding head-first underneath the tag with the throw from Xander Bogaerts coming in too excessive.

Danny Jansen had three hits, together with a house run, for the Blue Jays, who’ve gained seven of their final eight video games. They are 8-1 in Boston this 12 months, successful the final two in additional innings.

After J.D. Martinez singled to steer off the ninth and Bogaerts doubled, Christian Arroyo was deliberately walked to load the bases. Romano struck out Franchy Cordero after which, with 5 infielders taking part in in, Kiké Hernandez hit a tough chopper to 3rd baseman Matt Chapman, who stepped on third and threw to first for the inning-ending double play.

“He’s got an amazing internal clock and obviously a cannon for an arm,” Toronto interim supervisor John Schneider mentioned. “So you want the ball hit to him in basically any scenario. He showed it this entire series.”

John Schrieber (3-3) didn’t permit successful within the tenth however took the loss on the unearned run that scored on a fielder’s alternative. Reese McQuire had three hits for Boston, which has misplaced 4 in a row and 6 of seven video games.

McGuire led off the eighth with a line drive into the best subject nook that skipped underneath Teoscar Hernandez’s glove and went to the wall, turning a double right into a triple.

Adam Cimber struck out Bobby Dalbec, hit Jarren Duran after which fanned Tommy Pham earlier than Tim Mayza received Rafael Devers on a tough grounder that went off first baseman Vladimir Guerrero’s glove however slowed down sufficient for second baseman Santiago Espinal to subject and throw again to first for the third out.

GLOVE WORK

Dalbec was busy at first base.

In the fourth, he could not get underneath a foul popup close to the stands, permitting Guererro to stay on the plate with two outs. He adopted with a two-run single to present the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead.

But within the sixth, he got here off the bag to seize Devers’ dangerous throw on Santiago Espinal’s onerous chopper to 3rd. Dalbec reached out as he landed to tag Espinal within the again earlier than he reached the bottom.

Jansen adopted with a solo dwelling run. The 108 mph shot was caught bare-handed by a fan within the entrance row of the seats atop the Green Monster.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story went 3-for-4 with a single, double, and residential run in a rehab begin for Double-A Portland. … LHP James Paxton will probably be shut down after tearing a facet muscle whereas attempting to return again from Tommy John surgical procedure. He left his first rehab begin final week after simply two batters.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Return dwelling to face the Angels. Toronto RHP Mitch White (0-1) will face LHP Reid Detmers (4-4).

Red Sox: Open a three-game sequence towards the Rays. RHP Michael Wacha (8-1) will begin for Boston; Tampa Bay’s starter is TBD.