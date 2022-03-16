Blue lights tender: Phahlane, Mgwenya fight to have case struck from roll, judgment expected in May | News24

Khomotso Phahlane and Bonang Mgwenya need the blue lights tender case to be struck from the roll.

They argue the State has not made correct disclosure since 2020.

The trial was initially scheduled to happen from 16 November to 10 December 2020.

Two former senior law enforcement officials must wait for nearly two months to search out out if their software to have their multimillion-rand blue lights tender case struck off the roll has succeeded.

Former appearing nationwide commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy nationwide police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya are combating tooth and nail to have the case faraway from the roll.

The pair, allegedly concerned in a fraudulent tender, appeared within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday to proceed arguing that the State did not correctly make a disclosure nearly 10 months after it had undertaken to take action.

Phahlane’s lawyer argued in court docket papers that what had been disclosed to the accused was performed in “such an unorganised and unstructured manner that it amounts to no disclosure in practice and law”.

The State had disclosed roughly 1.5 terabytes of knowledge to the defence and one terabyte was estimated to include 75 million pages.

Phahlane’s lawyer, advocate Piet du Plessis, informed the court docket on Wednesday that disclosure needs to be made in a way or vogue that was accessible.

He additionally argued that the defence couldn’t be obligated to try to type by, organise and find all related information.

Phahlane additionally needed the State to furnish him with a whole and legible case docket that contained related data regarding the costs introduced towards the accused.

But for now, the matter needs to be struck from the roll, stated Phahlane and Mgwenya.

Meanwhile, Mgwenya’s lawyer argued that the State needed to “ambush” them at trial as a result of it didn’t need to inform the defence what paperwork had been related.

“They want to ambush us,” he stated.

He added that the State had “failed dismally” to clarify to the court docket why their software lacked advantage.

“So, we say we should succeed in this application,” he stated.

However, prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala, stated the State was “entitled to resist a claim by the accused for access to any particular document in the police docket on the grounds that such access is not justified for the purposes of enabling the accused to properly exercise his or her right to a fair trial…”

He stated Phahlane and Mgwenya’s allegations didn’t justify the elimination of this case from the court docket roll.

Chabalala stated:

The complaints of the 2 candidates are usually not based mostly on any goal authorized ideas. They are mere methods which have been designed to have the case faraway from the court docket roll. The attitudes of each of them since [the] inception of the case is obvious. [Mgwenya] has no downside with spending cash on consultants who’re appointed to make sure that the case is faraway from the court docket roll. She has issues with spending cash on software program to assist with entry to so-called problematic folders/information.

“The legal representatives of Accused 7 [Phahlane] and Accused 15 [Mgwenya] co-operate to plot against the State, but cannot help each other access each other’s files. They are the only two who have problems with what has been disclosed by the State.”

Judgment on the matter is anticipated on 13 May.

The different accused embrace businessman Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, his firm, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former law enforcement officials Ramahlapi Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Lettie Napo, Thomas Marima, Joseph Mulaiwa, and civilians Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews.

The accused face 392 expenses, together with fraud, corruption, theft and cash laundering associated to the R191 million tender to suit 1 500 police autos with blue lights.

The court docket beforehand heard that the State had a watertight case towards the accused.

The trial was scheduled to happen from 16 November to 10 December 2020, however the court docket heard an software to dismiss the case by attorneys representing the accused, News24 beforehand reported.

