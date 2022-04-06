Blue Mountains landslide victim identified as Singapore-based lawyer
The father who died in a Blue Mountains landslide on Monday has been recognized as a British lawyer who lived in Singapore and was visiting Australia together with his household on holidays.
Mehraab Nazir, 49, and his nine-year-old son died once they had been crushed by falling rocks whereas mountaineering the Wentworth Pass monitor at Wentworth Falls.
His spouse, Anastasia, and the couple’s 14-year-old son are in crucial situation in hospital, whereas the household’s eldest daughter – who phoned triple zero to report the tragedy – was bodily unhurt and walked out of the world.
It took authorities till Tuesday to recuperate the our bodies from dense bushland.
Mr Nazir was a accomplice at worldwide legislation agency Watson Farley & Williams, based mostly in Singapore.
The firm’s web site described him as specialising in “complex cross-border finance transactions with a particular focus on the transportation and energy sectors”.
Mr Nazir was amongst a group that received a “restructuring deal of the year” award in 2021 for recapitalising Virgin Atlantic Airways early within the pandemic.
All however two lookouts within the Blue Mountains National Park had been closed to the general public from 9am on Wednesday, with extra moist climate inflicting concern about additional landslides.