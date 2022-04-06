Blue Mountains landslide victim identified as Singapore-based lawyer

The father who died in a Blue Mountains landslide on Monday has been recognized as a British lawyer who lived in Singapore and was visiting Australia together with his household on holidays.

Mehraab Nazir, 49, and his nine-year-old son died once they had been crushed by falling rocks whereas mountaineering the Wentworth Pass monitor at Wentworth Falls.

A police air rescue helicopter removes the our bodies on Tuesday morning. Credit:Dean Sewell

His spouse, Anastasia, and the couple’s 14-year-old son are in crucial situation in hospital, whereas the household’s eldest daughter – who phoned triple zero to report the tragedy – was bodily unhurt and walked out of the world.

It took authorities till Tuesday to recuperate the our bodies from dense bushland.