Blue Mountains National Park to close after fatal landslide

“[The Blue Mountains walking trails] are all on sandstone. We are totally at the mercy of the weather, the mountains are forever on the move.” An skilled bushwalker, Mr Chapman has run and walked the path taken by the British household on various events, however stated he would by no means take vacationers there as a result of it’s “not for the faint-hearted”. However, he stated the observe itself, whereas outdated, is effectively maintained. The drawback is the unpredictable actions of the rock above and round it. “National Parks and Wildlife are very good at maintaining tracks,” he stated. “I don’t think they could do much more. Sometimes landslides occur because there’s so much moisture in the earth, beyond what the eye can see,” he stated. Last week, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service notified tour teams and residents of scheduled upgrades and repairs involving a helicopter within the Wentworth Pass space, which have been set to go forward from April 6 to eight.

A spokeswoman for the NPWS stated the deliberate improve didn’t contain the observe the place the landslide occurred, however in alerts posted by Ultra-Trail Australia on Monday afternoon (earlier than the operating occasion was conscious of the landslide), the observe in query – Wentworth Pass – was included within the space to be closed for the helicopter operation. The restore plans have now been indefinitely postponed following the tragedy, with extra moist climate due in coming days. In an announcement on Tuesday, NPWS confirmed that the Wentworth Pass observe was inspected within the days earlier than the rockslide as a part of a routine observe evaluation program.

The NPWS “has a world class program in place to assess geotechnical risks and maintain the safety of walking tracks and other infrastructure to the greatest extent practicable,” the assertion stated. “Unfortunately it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state.” Loading Darren Levien, a tour information for Tours R Us, additionally was taking a bunch by way of Wentworth Falls on the time of the incident. He stated the waterfalls have been “roaring” and on the highest ranges he had seen. All trails have been crammed with “big” puddles which his group needed to always step over. He stated the panorama within the valley is at its most lovely when saturated. “You sort of get lost in the lustre and you don’t really think about the dangers of landslides,” he stated.