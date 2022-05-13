Blue Origin to Send First Mexican-Born Woman Katya Echazarreta to Space

Blue Origin says the crew flying on its NS-21 mission will embrace six buyer astronauts, together with the primary Mexican-born girl to go to area, Katya Echazarreta.

Echazarreta previously labored as a NASA take a look at lead and is pursuing a Master’s diploma in electrical and laptop engineering at Johns Hopkins University. She additionally co-hosts the YouTube sequence “Netflix IRL” and “Electric Kat” on the CBS present “Mission Unstoppable.”

Other crew members embrace civil manufacturing engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, whose seat is sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency, and co-founder of personal fairness agency Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

Evan Dick, a former D.E. Shaw senior vp and Highbridge Capital Management managing director, may even be on the flight, together with Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding and JJM Investments founder Jaison Robinson.

The mission would be the fifth human flight for the New Shepard Program, Blue Origin stated in an announcement.