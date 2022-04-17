‘Blue plaques’ chosen by public revealed – and there are surprises

In Sydney, there can be one at Lavender Bay on the dwelling Brett Whiteley shared with spouse Wendy.

Wendy Whiteley, who created a “secret” backyard on the property, which has commanding views of the harbour, mentioned she lived with Brett in London for a few years when there was a blue plaque to Nineteenth-century painter William Holman-Hunt on a studio they shared in Kensington.

“I think it is a brilliant idea,” she mentioned. “It’s a wonderful idea just calling it the Brett Whiteley house, but it is actually a family home as well as a studio. The house is heritage listed by the council so having agreed to that happening, and there is already quite a lot of history written about this house, it is a kind of protection for the future and it also, in my mind, involves the garden.”

Remaining with the world of the humanities, the Killara dwelling of Ethel Turner can also be to be recognised.