Blue whales end up as ‘ocean’s roadkill’ in the crowded waters of Patagonia

It took Frederick Toro Cortes, a wildlife veterinarian at Santo Tomás University in Chile, and his staff 5 exhausting hours to carry out an post-mortem on the moist, uneven pebbles. Divided into three teams, they used giant butcher knives to penetrate the thick layer of fats and muscle at three key factors within the whale’s physique — its higher again, stomach and cranium.

Beneath the pleated pores and skin and the blubber, the researchers discovered 10 liters of blood — proof of inner bleeding — and a 31.5-inch (80-centimeter) bruise (hematoma) on the base of its coronary heart. The harm was seemingly a results of blunt power trauma to the chest. Whales don’t have any pure predators. Toro Cortes suspected the whale collided with one of many growing variety of vessels that journey by these waters.

“The only thing that can generate this in these animals is a ship strike at high speed,” he stated.

“It is very difficult for a 14-meter blue whale to die from a trauma from a rock in the middle of the sea. In addition, there are no predators that carry out this type of strategy to hunt juvenile whales.”

In the identical week a movie crew documented Toro Cortes conducting the post-mortem in April 2021 as a part of the CNN Original Series "Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World," two different whales had been reported lifeless in Chilean waters. Typically, Chile data 4 lifeless whales a yr, Toro Cortes stated.

The post-mortem confirmed that the lifeless marine mammal was male and 4 years outdated. Blue whales, the largest animals known to have ever existed on Earth, can reside to be 100. Had the younger whale survived, it may need fathered greater than 20 calves.

“With the postmortem we can prove that they are dying,” Toro Cortes stated within the CNN Original Series. “This allows us to put pressure on the government to regulate ship traffic.”

High-traffic zone

The fingerlike fjords, sheltered bays and interior seas of the Patagonian Pacific coast off Chile are necessary summer season feeding grounds for blue whales. Nutrient-rich contemporary water from the steeply sided valleys mixes with the ocean, creating dense patches of krill — tiny crustaceans that blue whales scoop up by the million with their large jaws.

The International Whaling Commission has recognized the area as one among 12 with at-risk populations of whales. Since 2007, the fee has logged a minimum of 1,200 collisions between ships and whales globally. However, for each accident noticed and reported there shall be many others fully unnoticed.

Understanding simply what number of whales are killed by ships and what which means for his or her conservation is difficult, however some researchers suppose that deadly encounters might clarify why blue whale numbers haven’t fully recovered from decimation by business whaling.

“People don’t realize how much of a global problem it is. These charismatic animals — everyone loves whales — they’ve actually become the ocean’s roadkill,” stated Susannah Buchan, an oceanographer on the University of Concepción in Chile.

In the interior seas off Chilean Patagonia, boats linked to industrial salmon farming pose an enormous menace. Salmon aren’t native to the Southern Hemisphere, however the wealthy water situations mimic these discovered off the coast of Scotland and Norway. Chile has grow to be the world’ s second-largest producer of farmed salmon and the largest exporter to the United States

“I think we’ve had this image of Patagonia, and it’s like this vast wilderness, maybe on land, for sure. But the marine environment is heavily industrialized due to the salmon farming,” Buchan stated.

“And so that means that there’s huge amounts of traffic from large barges that transport the salmon that have been harvested or barges that transport the larval stages, or antibiotics or … food for the salmon. So there’s all this traffic going on in quite a narrow area.”

Measures that may work alongside an open shoreline — equivalent to altering delivery routes — do not work with the geography of islands and inlets.

Using satellite tv for pc trackers positioned on 14 whales off the coast of northern Chilean Patagonia and publicly obtainable delivery info, researchers of a 2021 study discovered that the whales feed in areas topic to intense marine visitors — and the vast majority of vessels belonged to the salmon farming trade.

An animation (see under) based mostly on a few of the knowledge researchers collated exhibits a lonely blue dot — the whale — contending with round 1,000 boats transferring each day.

What’s extra, from monitoring the dive patterns of the whales, Buchan stated she additionally found that they floor extra at evening to feed on krill — making the mammals even tougher for ships to identify.

“The captain might feel a bump or not feel anything.”

A whale love track

Using underwater microphones or hydrophones, Buchan has studied whale acoustics in Patagonian waters since 2007. She has recorded tens of 1000’s of hours of blue whale songs and found that the blue whales off the coast of Chile produce a novel dialect — though it is subsonic and cannot be heard by human ears.

“It’s a series of very low-frequency pulses, like a kind of rumbling, almost,” she stated. “And the Chilean dialect maybe has a few extra sounds. It’s maybe slightly more complex. And maybe it’s got some higher-frequency components.”

Identifying this distinctive whale track, which solely male blue whales make, has enabled Buchan and different conservationists to trace and be taught extra in regards to the inhabitants’s actions. However, the noise giant ships make is in the identical frequency band because the songs made by blue whales, Buchan’s knowledge additionally revealed. Their songs are masked by the noise from ships.

This audio clip has been sped up by 3x to spotlight the sound of the blue whale. Source: S. Buchan / COPAS Coastal

“These calls, which are reproductive calls likely from males to females so that they can get together and reproduce, can no longer be heard between individuals,” she stated. “We also know from other species that ship noise increases physiological stress in these animals. So when all mammals are stressed, even humans, reproductive outcomes are affected. So they have less babies.”

Toro Cortes, the wildlife veterinarian who carried out the blue whale necropsy, has additionally labored with humpback whales off the southern tip of Patagonia in Francisco Coloane Marine Park within the Straits of Magellan. There, he has used drones to attempt to seize mucus samples from the spouts of air emitted from their blowholes.

He stated he hopes that detecting stress hormones within the samples will assist construct a case for higher rules on this maritime space, in order that ships decelerate as whales move.

“Ship traffic can cause real stress and affect their behavior, even changing where they feed,” Toro Cortes stated in “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.”

What’s being finished

To scale back the danger of ship strikes, Buchan is working to develop a warning system for waters off Chile’s Patagonian coast that may warn ship visitors to the presence of whales. Moored buoys outfitted with hydrophones to seize whale songs and transmission methods will produce alerts informing mariners how seemingly they’re to come across whales on their routes, permitting them to decelerate or reroute.

“A ship that’s traveling slower will make less noise,” Buchan stated, “and a ship that’s traveling slower will be less likely to fatally injure a whale.”

With funding from the World Wildlife Fund, prototype buoys are being constructed within the lab, and Buchan stated she hopes they are going to be examined within the waters off northern Chilean Patagonia quickly.

“The whales are there on a mission to get fat so that they can survive for the rest of the year, and that’s their priority. For them to be dodging all this (ship) traffic is a real interruption to their business. And it’s also dangerous,” Buchan stated.

“An ocean without whales would be devastating for all of us. If we want healthy oceans, then we want whales to be part of those ecosystems,” she stated within the CNN Original Series.