Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has sent the most adorable DM to Lime Cordiale about covering its song Apple Crumble

If you weren’t already a raging fan of unique Wiggles member Anthony Field, a leaked personal change between him and pop rock band Lime Cordiale is bound to do the trick.

The 58-year-old has been exhausting at work on the group’s cowl album, ReWiggled, which is able to characteristic each new and previous Wiggles members when it’s launched in March.

Thirteen artists will likely be showcased on disk one of many album overlaying fan-favourite Wiggles classics, whereas disk two will characteristic 14 songs being coated by The Wiggles, together with Apple Crumble by Lime Cordiale.

In an cute effort to realize the band’s approval earlier than the album’s launch, Field reached out to members Oli and Louis Leimbach by way of Instagram final week.

“My friends of Lime Cordiale! Oli and Louis, The Wiggles are doing an album of covers and at the moment we are doing your brilliant song ‘Apple Crumble’,” a part of his direct message learn.

“I just thought I better warn you, hopefully my friends you are OK with it! Before we put it on the album, I’ll send it to you and ask you for your thoughts! Regards Anto,” he wrote.

Understandably thrilled to have the honour of correspondence with the Australian icon, the band replied: “Maaaate! This is so exciting!!! S*** yes!”.

Field responded hoping the band can be proud of the group’s remake.

“Please God [hope] you like it!!!!!” he wrote.

Lime Cordiale shared a photograph of the change to Facebook on Friday with the caption: “So The Wiggles just released a version of Apple Crumble …. wish we could tell our five-year-old selves”.

Their followers have been equally excited, and couldn’t get sufficient of Field’s cute ploy to get their permission earlier than utilizing the track.

“Imagine opening a message from a Wiggle,” one fan wrote in a remark.

“This is cute. Anthony is the best,” one other mentioned.

“Why is this so precious?” a 3rd wrote.

Others have been satisfied the album of covers would shoot The Wiggles into extra Hottest 100 success after claiming this year’s number one with Tame Impala’s song Elephant.