Blues axe five after shock loss to Suns

Carlton coach Michael Voss has reacted to final week’s shock loss to Gold Coast by axing 5 gamers for Sunday’s AFL conflict with Port Adelaide on the MCG.

Tom De Koning, Lachie Plowman, Lachie Fogarty, Jordan Boyd and Lochie O’Brien have been all dropped, whereas captain Patrick Cripps was dominated out with a hamstring harm.

The Blues welcome again ruckman Marc Pittonet, whereas Matthew Cottrell, Corey Durdin, Jack Newnes, and Luke Parks have been additionally included.

Port Adelaide have misplaced ruckman Scott Lycett for 3 months to a shoulder harm, whereas star midfielder Ollie Wines is out following final week’s coronary heart scare.

Power defender Lachie Jones has been pressured into the AFL’s well being and security protocols, whereas Sam Mayes and Jed McEntee have been dropped.

Forward Jeremy Finlayson returns following a six-goal haul within the SANFL final week, whereas stars Aliir Aliir and Robbie Gray are again.

Sam Hayes, the forty seventh choose within the 2017 nationwide draft, has been named for his debut as Lycett’s substitute.

Fremantle have been boosted by the return of defender Alex Pearce (ankle) and midfielder Caleb Serong (knee) for Sunday’s match in opposition to Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

Forward Lachie Schultz (protocols) was pressured out, whereas Griffin Logue was dropped to make manner for Pearce’s return.

The Bombers have handed a debut to midfielder Ben Hobbs, who was chosen with choose No.13 in final 12 months’s nationwide draft.

Nik Cox was additionally included, with Will Snelling (calf), Brayden Ham (dropped), and Tex Wanganeen (dropped) all going out.