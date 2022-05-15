Blues crash Cameron party as spirited Giants farewell coach, but Williams injury sours win

The Giants struggled to take a mark inside-50 outdoors of Jake Riccardi, and gave away various undisciplined free kicks whereas the ball was up for grabs of their ahead arc. They have been additionally smashed in contested possessions by 35. “I said to our players, ‘it’s a really disappointing way to finish’,” Cameron mentioned. “But I said, ‘don’t be despondent’. They’ll come out the other end, they’ll be fine. “After the game, you don’t get anything out of talking about a disappointing loss. You acknowledge it within five seconds, and you look forward to what’s happening. “I’m sure under Mark’s [McVeigh] tutelage for the remainder of the year there’ll be a number of opportunities for kids and players to stamp their authority as a Giants player, and looking from afar, that’ll be exciting.” Zac Fisher of the Blues handpasses through the conflict with Greater Western Sydney. Credit:AFL Photos

SMALLS FIRE UP It was a quiet day for Charlie Curnow, who had simply 5 disposals within the first three quarters. But he took an enormous mark early within the closing time period and kicked his first aim of the day to open up a 12-point buffer on the Giants, and a minute later had his second to make it an 18-point sport. It was smalls who had a fair greater impression inside ahead 50. Corey Durdin (2.1), Zac Fisher (2.0) and Lochie O’Brien (1.2) had their justifiable share of the ball, with the Blues ending with 10 particular person aim kickers. INJURY WOES Blues midfielder-defender Zac Williams could possibly be out for the rest of the 12 months if fears of a ruptured Achilles tendon turn into true. Williams went down within the first quarter of Sunday’s contest, along with his left foot giving means beneath him in innocuous circumstances, and he was subbed out at quarter-time.

“It’s a little bit early to call exactly what it is,” Voss mentioned. “We’ll take the 24 hours and get the full assessment done. We’re hoping for a bit of luck.” The former Giant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon through the 2018 pre-season, however managed to get again to play in an elimination and semi-final for the Giants. Williams additionally missed the Blues’ round-seven conflict earlier this 12 months in opposition to the Kangaroos with Achilles soreness. ‘NO REGRETS’ Leon Cameron instructed his gamers pre-match that he had no regrets from his tenure on the Giants, regardless of not guiding the membership to a premiership. “Ten years. I was appointed at this footy club to come here and make a difference, and ultimately, hold up some silverware,” Cameron mentioned.

“That’s the main aim when you become a footy coach. That hasn’t happened. But I don’t have any regrets boys, I don’t have any regrets. “What has happened in here is you guys. I’ve got relationships in here, from coaches, staff and players that will last a long time; will last a lifetime. “What you’ve done for me – and I know it’s my last game, it’s hard not to try and make it about myself – is unbelievable. Today we play. We play the game we love. As I said probably day one, she’s on today.” FAST START